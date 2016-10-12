Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 12:10 CET

Aduana Stars confirm departure of coach Cioaba Aristica


Aduana Stars have confirmed the departure of coach Cioaba Aristica.

The Romanian guided the side to a second-placed finish at the end of last season.

The European wants to further his coaching certificate and has hence decided to quit the Dorma-based side.

Aduana Stars Chief Executive Albert Commey has confirmed Aristica the left.

"He wants to undertake his pro licence certificate and so he has left the club," he confirmed

"The course starts between January-March and those are the peak period of the league.

"Every coach has an ambition and targets and so we have no issue at all.

"We'll hold a meeting to decide the technical direction of the club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Correction positions a reward that reveal certain sucesses.
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img