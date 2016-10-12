Aduana Stars confirm departure of coach Cioaba Aristica



Aduana Stars have confirmed the departure of coach Cioaba Aristica.

The Romanian guided the side to a second-placed finish at the end of last season.

The European wants to further his coaching certificate and has hence decided to quit the Dorma-based side.

Aduana Stars Chief Executive Albert Commey has confirmed Aristica the left.

"He wants to undertake his pro licence certificate and so he has left the club," he confirmed

"The course starts between January-March and those are the peak period of the league.

"Every coach has an ambition and targets and so we have no issue at all.

"We'll hold a meeting to decide the technical direction of the club.

