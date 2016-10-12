Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 12:10 CET

Pressure is mounting on Ghana to qualify for 2018 World Cup, admits captain Asamoah Gyan


Asamoah Gyan admits pressure to deliver another World Cup qualification slot is mounting as Ghana floundered in their opening group E clash against Uganda last week.

The Black Stars were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw by the Cranes at the Tamale stadium to spark a huge wave of uncertainty in the race to Russia 2018.

The West Africans are under added pressure after Egypt recorded a vital 2-1 win at Congo.

And Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan admits there is huge pressure on the team but confident his team-mates can cope with the weight of expectation.

'There is pressure because we drew at home. It was the first game of the qualifiers, and we drew at home, there is pressure on us, but we have five games remaining, so all that we have to do is to win a couple of games," he said

'I believe we will still qualify for the FIFA World Cup."

The former Sunderland striker will again be one of Ghana's most potent attacking forces and Egypt, Congo and Uganda will have to be mindful of his natural scoring ability in group E - even if he is not concerned about any personal accolades.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

WE DON'T NEED WORDS TO SHOW OUR LOVE BUT OUR ALTITUDE SHOWS ALL
By: akoaso HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img