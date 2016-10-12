Pressure is mounting on Ghana to qualify for 2018 World Cup, admits captain Asamoah Gyan



Asamoah Gyan admits pressure to deliver another World Cup qualification slot is mounting as Ghana floundered in their opening group E clash against Uganda last week.

The Black Stars were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw by the Cranes at the Tamale stadium to spark a huge wave of uncertainty in the race to Russia 2018.

The West Africans are under added pressure after Egypt recorded a vital 2-1 win at Congo.

And Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan admits there is huge pressure on the team but confident his team-mates can cope with the weight of expectation.

'There is pressure because we drew at home. It was the first game of the qualifiers, and we drew at home, there is pressure on us, but we have five games remaining, so all that we have to do is to win a couple of games," he said

'I believe we will still qualify for the FIFA World Cup."

The former Sunderland striker will again be one of Ghana's most potent attacking forces and Egypt, Congo and Uganda will have to be mindful of his natural scoring ability in group E - even if he is not concerned about any personal accolades.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com