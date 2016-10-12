Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 October 2016 12:10 CET

Godwin Attram to operate as player-coach at Great Olympics next season


Ex-Ghana midfielder Godwin Attram will operate as player-coach at Premier League returnees Great Olympics.

The veteran striker will apply the dual role during the Premier League next season.

Attram, who replaced Yaw Acheampong as interim coach, guided the side to the elite division after just a season in the country's second-tier league

'Attram will be a stand up guy in everything that he does because its easy to make a name for yourself but very difficult to maintain," he revealed.

'I will still register as a player and be the coach at the same time.

'I still need someone who can carry the team on his shoulders like Godwin Attram.

'If I come across that player I will hand my boots immediately.

impossibility is found in the dictionary of fools
By: yaw nyame
