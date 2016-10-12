Ghana turn attention to Egypt cracker after South Africa friendly

All hands are board as the management committee members of the Black Stars have turned their attention to avoiding defeat against the Pharaoh's of Egypt next month.

The Black Stars are without a victory in their last four games and face their toughest opponent in the World Cup Qualifiers Egypt next month.

Ghana failed to win their first game of the qualifiers after drawing with the Cranes of Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The draw and Egypt winning away to Congo means the Stars have to avoid a defeat when they take on the Pharaoh's next month.

The Black Stars were huge favourites to go through but their performance in the last four games have highlighted a strange deficiency that will have to be arrested if the Stars are to make it to the World Cup in Russia.

