Captain (rtd) Andy Sam, Ghana Country Director of Aspire Football Dreams has advised coordinators and coaches to put God first in everything that they do.

Addressing Aspire Football Dreams coordinators attending the tenth anniversary of the program that identifies and scouts football talents to be groomed into superstars, he said many businesses fail because managers or leaders depend on their own wisdom and knowledge instead of the Almighty God who created the world and has a plan for everybody.

He advised them to let God lead their vision and depend on Him alone to be courageous and adventurous as they go about their duties, especially in handling the young players who come from different backgrounds.

According to Captain Sam, God has a plan for everyone and those who depend on Him always succeed.

“Your actions and plans must be motivated by God, and you must listen to His voice” he said.

The widely-traveled administrator, manager, accountant and ex-serviceman urged the coordinators to stay healthy always and be of good character to be blessed in other to bless others.

He said character must come before performance, and they must always try their best to solve their organisations problems even before it reaches their bosses and allow the “Law of Devine Compensation” to work because God rewards at the right time.

He urged them to always remember what God said at the time of creating the world – to be fruitful, abundant, have dominion and be excellent. He also advised them to be ready and prepared always if they are serving others.

About 70 coordinators are attending the Aspire Football Dreams Program taking place at the Tema Sports Stadium where 50 young footballers have been drawn from the whole country to be trained, and the best would be selected and awarded scholarships in Senegal or Qatar.

