2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina without Lionel Messi suffer home defeat against Paraguay

Argentina , lacking the inspiration of injured captain Lionel Messi, suffered a humiliating setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Paraguay on Tuesday.

Aguero missed the penalty, for the fifth time in 2016, to equalise against Paraguay.

His attempt early in the second half was saved by Justo Villar, who was making his first start since this year's Copa America.

Paraguay's winner came after just 18 minutes when winger Derlis Gonzalez outpaced a sluggish defence to score past Sergio Romero.

The loss leaves Argentina in fifth place in the South American qualifying group with 16 points, one point ahead of Paraguay and four behind leaders Uruguay.

The top four go through to the 2018 finals in Russia while the fifth placed team qualifiers for an intercontinental playoff for another berth.

Argentina will be desperate to have a fit Messi back for their next qualifier away to Brazil in Belo Horizonte on November 10.

