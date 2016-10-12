Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 10:40 CET

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan: There is pressure on Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan has expressed that the Black Stars have been scared by their goalless draw against Uganda in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda last week Friday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Ghana have failed to grind out the desired results in their last four games, (D3, L1), which is the worst performance under coach Avram Grant.

Ghana have been drawn in group E alongside Egypt, Congo and Uganda and only the group winners will book a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Asamoah Gyan, following Ghana's 1-1 draw against South Africa on Tuesday in Durban in an international friendly has admitted there is pressure on the Black Stars after failing to start their World Cup qualification campaign with a win but is hopeful the team will recover.

'There is pressure because we drew at home. It was the first game of the qualifiers, and we drew at home, there is pressure on us, but we have five games remaining, so all that we have to do is to win a couple of games.

'I believe we will still qualify for the FIFA World Cup,' he said after the game.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Love is a Hand full of Honey
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img