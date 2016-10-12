2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan: There is pressure on Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan has expressed that the Black Stars have been scared by their goalless draw against Uganda in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda last week Friday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Ghana have failed to grind out the desired results in their last four games, (D3, L1), which is the worst performance under coach Avram Grant.

Ghana have been drawn in group E alongside Egypt, Congo and Uganda and only the group winners will book a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Asamoah Gyan, following Ghana's 1-1 draw against South Africa on Tuesday in Durban in an international friendly has admitted there is pressure on the Black Stars after failing to start their World Cup qualification campaign with a win but is hopeful the team will recover.

'There is pressure because we drew at home. It was the first game of the qualifiers, and we drew at home, there is pressure on us, but we have five games remaining, so all that we have to do is to win a couple of games.

'I believe we will still qualify for the FIFA World Cup,' he said after the game.

