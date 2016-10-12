'Simply good' Tony Yeboah made me follow Ghanaian football - Ex-England goalie David James

Former England goalkeeper David James has hailed 'simply good' Ghanaian icon Tony Yeboah, claiming he developed interest for Ghanaian football because of the prolific exploits of the former Black Stars striker.

James, Emirates FA Cup ambassador, is currently in the West African country on a trophy tour with the oldest cup competition in the World.

James had a memorable career in native country featuring in four FA Cup finals and winning it once with a side Portsmouth who had Ghana legend Sulley Muntari in their fold.

Muntari orchestrated Portsmouth famous win over Manchester United to reach the final.

Despite enjoying success with Muntari, James reckons Tony Yeboah made him fall in love with Ghanaian football.

'Yeboah was simply good back then. I played against him in several games during my active days in England and I tell you what he always gave me a reason to follow Ghana Football' James is quoted by StarrFmOnline.

'I remember I conceded a goal against Yeboah back in 1995 in the FA cup and I still remember it very well. That goal was unbelievable.'

'As a goalkeeper, I felt bad after that game but later when I watched the highlight on Television I gave him credit for doing a great job in that match and henceforth I started to pay attention to players who come from Africa especially Ghana,' David James added.

'I have played against a lot of quality strikers as a goalkeeper. But Tony Yeboah was exemplary. His days at Leeds United was amazing. And I think he was matchless Yeboah joined Leeds United from Eintracht Frankfurt for £3.4 million in January 1995, scoring 32 goals in over 60 appearances and winning the player of the year award in 1996'.

The ex-Aston Villa shot stopper won 53 caps for the Three Lions of England.

