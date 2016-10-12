Ex-Ghana defender Frimpong Manso insists Minister/GFA impasse affected Black Stars in Uganda clash

Former Black Stars defender Frimpong Manso says the impasse between Ghana's Sports Minister and the Ghana Football Association affected the performance of the Black Stars in the opening group fixture of the World Cup qualifiers against Uganda.

Ghana were held to a goalless draw game at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday in a game the Black Stars failed to glitter.

But Frimpong Manso, a member of the 1992 Afcon silver winning team insists the earlier the matter is settled, the better for the team.

'The match against Uganda was very difficult and we all saw it on the field of play but I will say there were some factors that contributed to that painful draw'. Frimpong Manso told Asempa Sports.

'The impasse between the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports psychologically affected the players and after the match we all heard there was some argument between the players and the minister," he added.

Frimpong Manso is currently the head coach of Division One League side Karela FC.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

