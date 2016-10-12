Striker Francis Dadzie shines with brace on Sporting Clube de Goa debut

Ghanaian striker Francis Dadzie scored a brace on his debut for Sporting Clube de Goa in their 2-0 win over Santa Cruz Club Cavelossim in the Goa Pro League match.

The former Bechem United striker curled in a free-kick into the far corner for the opener in the 19th minute.

Dadzie doubled his account and that of the club when in the 41st minute he got hold of the ball from Quan Gomes and after weaving his way through the Cavelossim defenders he fired the ball home in the 41st minute.

After the break, he threatened to score a hat-trick in the 65th minute, however his placing strike off Ganesh Thakur spadework failed to make its way into the Cavelossim goal.

Sporting Clube have 11 points from five matches, while Cavelossim stay on 11 points from seven matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com