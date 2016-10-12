Black Stars draw 1-1 with South Africa in international friendly

South Africa managed to restrict an energized Ghana outfit to a 1-1 draw in their international friendly at the Moses Manhida Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Mubarak Wakaso and Ayanda Patosi on either side of half-time ensured the two sides cancelled one another out and maintain their 3-3 win ratio in eight fixtures.

The Black Stars were in control for most of the match as they held Bafana back in their own third, applying pressure down the right side and through the middle.

Christian Atsu had the better of Thabo Matlaba in the first stanza, while Wakaso and Thomas Partey ran circles around Dean Furman and Oupa Manyisa in the centre of the park.

It was Harrison Afful, however, who surged forward after Manyisa's pass to Ayanda Patosi was intercepted, and the right back was brought down inside the box by debutant Isaac Nhlapo in the 36th minute.

Mubarak Wakaso then stepped up and coverted the resultant penalty to hand the visitors a slender lead at the break.

The Platinum Stars defender was then hauled off four minutes before the break as Shakes Mashaba brought on Ramahlwe Mphahlele as he reshuffled his backline.

Ghana went into the break deserved 1-0 leaders after Bafana failed to register a shot on target.

In the 51st minute, Sibusiso Vilakazi did well up front to hold off a Ghanaian defender before finding Patosi at the edge of the area, with the latter curling a right-footed effort beyond Kwarasey, who misjudged the flight of the ball due to the wind.

It was a sloppy second half as both teams struggled to cope with the windy conditions, and shots on target came few and far between on either end of the pitch.

Mashaba rung the changes, which saw Thulani Serero and Mpho Makola replace May Mahlangu and Patosi respectively, before Vilakazi and Mhlongo made way for Thamsanqa Gabuza and Jackson Mabokgwane.

Gabuza has a good opportunity late on to grab a winner, however, his lack of match sharpness showed as he ballooned an effort high and wide from close range, after a neat one-two with Rodgers.

Bafana XI: Mhlongo (Mabokgwane 86'), Mobara, Nhlapo (Mphahlele 41′), Hlatshwayo (c), Matlaba, Patosi (Serero 60'), Manyisa, Furman, Mahlangu (Makola 59′), Vilakazi (Gabuza 71'), Rodgers (Mncwango 90+3').

Ghana XI: Kwarasey, Afful (Gyimah 62′), Baba, Amartey, Boye, Wakaso (Gyan 81'), Atsu (Koomson 81'), Partey, Waris (Kofi 70'), Tetteh, Acheampong (Accam 46′)

