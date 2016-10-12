HALF-TIME Report: Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Ghana go into the break deserved 1-0 leaders after Mubarak Wakaso coverted a penalty against Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Black Stars have been in control for most of the half as they help Bafana back in their own half, applying pressure down the right side and through the middle.

Christian Atsu had the better of Thabo Matlaba in the first stanza, while Wakaso and Thomas Partey ran circles around Dean Furman and Oupa Manyisa in the centre of the park.

It was Harrison Afful, however, who surged forward after Manyisa's pass to Ayanda Patosi was intercepted, and the right back was brought down by debutant Isaac Nhlapo in the 36th minute.

Source: Kickoff



