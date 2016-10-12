Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 08:25 CET

HALF-TIME Report: Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Ghana go into the break deserved 1-0 leaders after Mubarak Wakaso coverted a penalty against Bafana Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Black Stars have been in control for most of the half as they help Bafana back in their own half, applying pressure down the right side and through the middle.

Christian Atsu had the better of Thabo Matlaba in the first stanza, while Wakaso and Thomas Partey ran circles around Dean Furman and Oupa Manyisa in the centre of the park.

It was Harrison Afful, however, who surged forward after Manyisa's pass to Ayanda Patosi was intercepted, and the right back was brought down by debutant Isaac Nhlapo in the 36th minute.

Source: Kickoff

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"A nation's who leaders are divided is nation without future"
By: Edkwag
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img