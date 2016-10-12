Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 08:06 CET

Algeria sack Milovan Rajevac after two games

By Wires

Algeria sacked national team coach Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday, just over three months after he took charge, according to Algerian public television.

"The Algerian Football Federation have decided to amicably terminate the contract of Milovan Rajevac," the station reported, with the Serb having only replaced Christian Gourcuff in June.

Algeria drew 1-1 at home to Cameroon on Sunday in the opening round of matches in the final phase of African 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Assistant coaches Nabil Neghiz and Yazid Mansouri are expected to replace the 62-year-old Rajevac on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

FAF president Mohamed Raouraoua met with Rajevac on Tuesday to sort out his future after several players reportedly called for his departure and blamed the Serb for Sunday's draw in Blida.

Algeria reached the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup but face a difficult task in qualifying for the tournament in Russia after being drawn alongside Nigeria, Cameroon and Zambia. Only the group winners qualify for the finals.

Sports News

The first principle of national security is PATRIOTISM.
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img