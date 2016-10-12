Sogndal midfielder Gilbert Koomson marks Ghana debut in South Africa friendly

Norway-based Gilbert Koomson made his Ghana debut on Tuesday night in the international friendly against South Africa.

The Sogndal midfielder was introduced after 81 minutes to replace Christian Atsu.

Koomson received his first senior national team call-up for the double assignments this month against Uganda and South Africa.

The 22-year-old has spoken of his desire to hold onto a permanent place in the team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com