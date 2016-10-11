Mamprugu Naa calls on Northern Regional house of chiefs to support Wa All Stars in CAF Champions League

The overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga has called on the northern regional house of chiefs on the three northern regions to support Wa All Stars go make the North proud as they look set to con queries Africa.

He made the call when the Ghana Premier League champions called on him at his place as part of their trophy tour in the northern part of the country.

"I would like to use this opportunity to call on all the chiefs in the three northern regions to rally behind the team as you begin your journey to conquer Africa," Naa Bohagu Sheriga said.

Naa Sheriga said the victory chopped by Wa All Stars is a victory for all northerners and the club needs to be supported in their campaign to conquer Africa.

The King who was so elated went further to assure the management and players of his support in anyway possible and asked the team to go out as warriors of Mamprugu and Ghana as a whole to conquer Africa.

Nayiri further called on the handlers of Ghana football i.e the Ministry of Youth and the GFA to smoke peace pipe for the sake of mother Ghana and the life's of footballers who depend on the game for livelihood.

"In every human institution, there are issues but our ability to handle them bongs the best in us. The Minister did the GFA must iron out their differences for the betterment of Ghana football," he noted.

He said he is not happy with the relationship and asked for it to be improved for the better.

