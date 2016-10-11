South Africa coach Shakes Mashaba laments poor first half display in Ghana draw

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba highlighted on his side's poor first half display in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Ghana in an international friendly.

Ayanda Patosi's second half strike cancelled out Mubarak Wakaso's 38th minute penalty at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"Well, if we were to talk about the performance, the first half was very poor," Mashaba told SABC TV after the match.

"We didn't play the way [we would have liked], but what can we do? We had to give certain players a chance to show us what they can do."

He added: "In the second half you saw, when we brought some players on, a big change happened," he added. "But there are still a few areas we need to work on, especially when we lose the ball.

"Regaining possession is a problem to us. We sort of ball watching and we're late for tackles all the time."

