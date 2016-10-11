Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 October 2016 23:25 CET

Mubarak Wakaso pockets US$ 700 for man-of-the-match award in South Africa friendly

Mubarak Wakaso was adjudged man of the match in Ghana's 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday in an international friendly.

He was awarded 10,000 Rands (US$ 700) from sponsor Castle Larger.

The Panathinaikos man shot the Black Stars into the lead from the spot after Harrison Afful was brought down inside the box.

He was assertive in the middle of the park with his runs, calibration of passes and scything into tackles.

MAN IS A SPIRIT BEING,VERY CAPABLE OF OPERATING ON THE SAME LEVEL OF FAITH AS GOD.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
