Sports News | 11 October 2016 23:00 CET

Bremen's Pizarro suffers injury setback

By GNA

Bremen, Oct. 11, (GNA/dpa) - The comeback hopes of Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro after months on the sidelines have suffered another setback, news reports on Tuesday quoted coach Alexander Nouri as saying.

"Claudio felt something in his calf during rehabilitation training," Nouri said, adding that a final diagnosis is yet to be made.

The 38-year-old Peruvian veteran has been nursing calf muscle problems for months and is yet to play this season.

Pizarro scored 14 goals last season to help Bremen avoid relegation, and had originally hoped to join team training this week ahead of Saturday's league match against Bayer Leverkusen.

GNA

Sports News

