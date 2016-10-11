No win in four as Black Stars draw with South Africa

Ghana Black Stars went four games without a win as a 52nd minute strike from Bafana Bafana winger Ayanda Patosi denied Ghana a win in their international friendly in Durban.

Midfielfer Mubarak Wakaso had put Ghana ahead from the spot in the first half but they were unable hold on and make the most of their first half dominance.

Avram Grant made four changes to the team that started against Uganda and it was one of the new faces, Abdul Majeed Waris, who showed an early sign of Ghana’s dominance by testing keeper Mhlongo.

The Black Stars had the better of the exchanges and were duly rewarded when Mubarak Wakaso scored from the penalty spot after Harrison Afful was fouled in the box.

Christian Atsu could have doubled the shot but saw his strike go wide after forcing keeper Mhlongo off his line.

Back from recess and the South Africans began to probe more and found the leveler through Ayanda Patosi.

Chances came aplenty for both sides afterwards, but they could not make the most of it as Ghana recorded their third consecutive draw against an African side.

There were Ghana debuts for Sweden based Enoch Adu Kofi and midfielder Gilbert Koomson. Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was adjudged the man of the match

Up next for the Black Stars is the World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Ghana XI: Kwarasey; Afful (Gyimah), Rahman, Boye, Amartey; Partey, Wakaso (Gyan), Atsu (Koomson), Acheampong( Accam); Waris (Adu Kofi), Tetteh.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin