International Friendly: Gilbert Koomson makes Black Stars debut against South Africa

Ghana international Gilbert Koomson made his debut for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars on Tuesday in an international friendly game against South Africa.

Koomson was called up by Avram Grant during the international break for the World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old who plays for BEC Tero Sasana in Thai was introduced into the game against South Africa with nine minutes to the end of regulation time replacing Newcastle United player Christian Atsu.

