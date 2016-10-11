International Friendly: Mubarak Wakaso named Man of the Match against South Africa

Mubarak Wakaso was named the Man of the Match when Ghana drew one all against South Africa on Tuesday at the Moses Mabhida Sports Stadium, Durdan in a friendly international.

Wakoso, who had a good game crowned it with the match opener in the 38th minute from the spot kick, after Harison Afful was brought down in the 18-yard box.

However, the Bafana Bafana with defeat staring them right in the face, fought back and pulled even in the 51st minute: Ayanda Patosi drew level for the hosts with a shot from the edge of the box.

Wakoso was replaced in the 82nd minute by the skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, but that didn't deny him the Most Valuable Player of the game for his outstanding performance.

He received 10,000 rands, which is about $694.



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh