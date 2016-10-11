Friendly International: Ghana hold South Africa to 1-1 draw

Ghana managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Moses Madiba Sports Stadium, Durban on Tuesday in a friendly international.

Ghana went into the lead on 38 minutes of game play, after Harison Afful was brought down and Mubarak Wakaso stepped up to break the deadlock.

The Bafana Bafana with defeat starring right in the face, fought back and pulled even in the 51st minute: Ayanda Patosi drew level for the hosts with a shot from the edge of the box

Ghana made four changes to the team that drew goalless at home against Uganda on Friday in their opening group E 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Tamale.

Adam Kwarasey replaced Razak Braimah in post, while Thomas Partey was given the opportunity to partner Mubarak Wakaso in midfield in the absence of the injured Afriyie Acquah, with Majid Maris and Samuel Tetteh thrown into attack to replace Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew

