Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 October 2016 21:10 CET

Friendly International: Ghana hold South Africa to 1-1 draw

Ghana managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Moses Madiba Sports Stadium, Durban on Tuesday in a friendly international.

Ghana went into the lead on 38 minutes of game play, after Harison Afful was brought down and Mubarak Wakaso stepped up to break the deadlock.

The Bafana Bafana with defeat starring right in the face, fought back and pulled even in the 51st minute: Ayanda Patosi drew level for the hosts with a shot from the edge of the box

Ghana made four changes to the team that drew goalless at home against Uganda on Friday in their opening group E 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Tamale.

Adam Kwarasey replaced Razak Braimah in post, while Thomas Partey was given the opportunity to partner Mubarak Wakaso in midfield in the absence of the injured Afriyie Acquah, with Majid Maris and Samuel Tetteh thrown into attack to replace Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Peace cannot be guaranteed, unless it is linked with responsibility and tolerance.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img