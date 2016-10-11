Ghana coach Avram Grant rings changes to face South Africa; Asamoah Gyan benched, Samuel Tetteh handed start

Ghana coach Avram Grant has made three changes to his squad to face South Africa tonight in Durban including a start for Samuel Tetteh with Asamoah Gyan on the bench.

The in-form FC Liefering striker gets to partner FC Lorient ace Majeed Waris, who has stepped in for Jordan Ayew, upfront.

The Israeli has also given a start to Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as a replacement for Afriyie Acquah who is out injured.

Christian Atsu will operate from the right flank and Anderlecht star Frank Acheampong on the left.

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey steps in for Spain-based Razak Brimah but the back four remains unchanged with Harrison Afful and Baba Rahman on the right and left side of defence.

The centre back pair of John Boye and Daniel Amartey has been maintained.

#Ghana team to face @BafanaBafana tonight - Kwarasey, Afful,Baba,Amartey, Boye Wakaso, Atsu, Partey, Waris,Tetteh, Acheampong. Time:1700 GMT pic.twitter.com/rIC8nIToe4

— Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) October 11, 2016

