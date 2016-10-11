TEAM NEWS: Grant makes four changes to squad to face South Africa

Coach of the Ghana Black Stars, Avram Grant, has made four changes to the Ghana squad to face South Africa in Durban.

The injured trio of Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah and Jordan Ayew all miss out of the squad.

Adam Kwarasey makes a second start following his return from a long spell away as well as Thomas Partey who makes his second start.

Samuel Tetteh and Abdul Majeed Waris lead the line in the absence of Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan who is on the bench.

FULL TEAM:

1. Adam Kwarasey

2.Harrison Afful

3. Baba Rahman

4. John Boye

5. Daniel Amartey

6. Thomas Partey

7.Christian Atsu

8.Mubarak Wakaso

9.Abdul Majeed Waris

10.Samuel Tetteh

11.Frank Acheampong