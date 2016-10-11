Maxwell Konadu must step up - J.E Sarpong

Veteran manager J.E Sarpong is convinced assistant coach of Black Stars Maxwell Konadu is to blame for the recent decline in the performance of the team.

Sarpong, who has handled several top jobs in the country, is urging the former Asante Kotoko trainer to be bold by ensuring things are done right by Avram Grant.

It was a disappointing weekend for Ghana as the Black Stars kicked off their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a draw with Uganda in Tamale.

The result to pundits is a true reflection of the lazy job Grant has been doing since taking over the reins of the top job. The Israeli trainer has failed to revamp his squad with new faces, sticking with the same old face.

However, Sarpong thinks Konadu should take chunk of the blame because he is failed to guide Grant properly.

“I am telling Maxwell Konadu, this is your country, put your feet down and recommend tactical ideas that would aid the Black Stars. He should be able to tell Grant when he is getting things wrong when it matters.”

Grant will be celebrating his second year as Ghana coach in December 2017.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports