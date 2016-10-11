U-17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens goalkeeper anticipates tough duel against Korea DPR

Black Maidens shot stopper Kayza Massey has admitted that their quarter final duel with Korea DPR will be a tough clash but they have a plan to outwit the Asians.

The national female U-17 team of Ghana lost 5-0 to Japan in their opening group fixture but they bounced back strongly beating U.S.A 2-1 and Paraguay 1-0.

They thus finished second in Group D with six points, and on Thursday they will slugged it out with Group C winner for a place in the last four. READ ALSO: South Africa have Ghana figured out

'It won't be easy, especially against Korea DPR in the next round. We saw how good Japan are and fully expect the Koreans to be just as tough,' Massey told FIFA.com.

The 15 year-old goalie added: 'But we've learned during this tournament how to adjust our game to these different styles of play and I'm sure we'll come up with a plan that will allow us to compete better this time."

Massey has kept between the sticks in three games conceding six goals in those outings.

