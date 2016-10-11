International friendly: Black Stars trio ruled out of South Africa clash

Black Stars' trio onathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah and Jordan Ayew have been ruled out of Tuesday's international friendly with South Africa.

The players have been ruled out by injuries, according to the Ghana Football Association.

A Ghana FA publication read: ''Some players including Jonathan Mensah, Jordan Ayew and Afriyie Acquah could not travel with the team due to injuries.''

Mensah picked an injury before the match against Uganda and was dropped from the starting line-up against the Cranes.

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah was the first to withdraw from the squad after hobbling off during the Uganda match.

The Black Stars play the Bafana Bafana in Durban as part of preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria next month.

South Africa, meanwhile, host Senegal in their next match after the 1-1 away draw with Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway).

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke 04, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Enoch Adu Kofi (Malmo, Sweden) Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Gilbert Koomson (Sogndal, Norway)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Abdul Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

