Sports News | 11 October 2016 15:55 CET

Demoted Hearts coach Sergio Traguil reveals he was sabotaged by backroom staff


Ex-Hearts coach Sergio Traguil says he was sabotaged by his backroom staff, leading to his demotion at the club.

The Portuguese trainer was reassigned to the club's youth team after a poor run with the seniors.

Traguil took over from Japanese Kenichi Yatsuhashi but failed to win the fans over.

The former Kaduna United coach has revealed he was undone by his backroom staff.

'Yes I was sabotaged by my technical crew, I remember after our President Cup game against Kotoko I saw some of the technical team laughing with the people of Kotoko and I was wondering,' he said on Sports Xtra show on Viasat 1.

'Even apart from that there were many things that went on behind me.'

Sports News

