Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' SredojeviÄ‡ has put himself forward to coach the Black Stars in future.

The Serbian trainer has received widespread plaudits after masterminding his side's goalless drawn game against Ghana in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last Friday in Tamale.

The 47-year-old, who worked under former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, is hoping to get an opportunity to coach the West Africans- currently managed by former Chelsea coach Avram Grant.

Grant, an Israeli, has come under mounting pressure after the side's dropped valuable points at home in the race to Russia 2018.

The former West Ham United and Portsmouth boss is reeling under massive criticism after being accused of doing little to enhance the prospect of the team.

The Black Stars lacked technical direction as they sold out a disappointing stalemate against the Cranes in front of their home fans to throw their qualification to the World Cup in jeopardy.

And former Rwanda coach Milutin 'Micho' SredojeviÄ‡ wants to replace the 61-year-old when his tenure expires.

'I don't want to talk about this but as every coach in Africa I hope to coach the Black Stars team one day if not I want to become one of the highest Coaches in Africa,' he said.

Micho has an extensive coaching resume in Africa having managed several top teams including Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Young Africans (Tanzania), Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) and St George (Ethiopia).

