Asamoah Gyan: 2010 Penalty miss against Uruguay still haunts me

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has stated that missing from the spot kick against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa has been haunting him till date.

Luis Suarez's handball denied Dominic Adiyiah a late minute extra time goal for Ghana and Asamoah Gyan wasted the resultant penalty which was the last kick of the game and Ghana subsequently lost the penalty shootout.

Ahead of Black Stars friendly game against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday, Gyan has admitted wasting that penalty kick always brings him sad memories.

'It's not only when I'm in South Africa that I think about that penalty. It's been haunting me once in a while, but it has made me a strong man,' Gyan said ahead of the Black Stars' friendly against South Africa on Tuesday.

'Returning South Africa is always special because they showed us so much love during that tournament,' Gyan said.

