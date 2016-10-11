JE Sarpong slams Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, blames ex-Kotoko coach for Uganda draw



Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has lashed out at Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, blaming him for the country's barren draw against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last Friday.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs trainer insists the former Kotoko coach does not command any influence in the team and only follows the 'whip'.

Konadu has come under mounting criticism with several local fans accusing of doing little to enhance the prospect of the team.

The Local Black Stars head coach has been accused of passing the Tamale stadium fit to host the qualifier despite the poor nature of the pitch with its climate problems.

It appears Konadu has been unmasked and fingered for lacking control and influence in the team since he was appointed in that capacity.

His perceived incompetence has been overcrowded by pile of criticism heaped on Avram Grant after Uganda forced out a point in Ghana's northern regional capital, Tamale.

But outspoken Ghanaian trainer JE Sarpong has taken a dig at Konadu and feels he should shoulder the blame.

"Maxwell Konadu is the problem. He cannot put his feet down and guide the coach," he told Accra-based Happy FM

"How can you say only two players from the Ghana Premier League should be called to understudy?

"Maxwell Konadu is in the country and instead of doing the best for the nation, he is just following the whip."he fumed

Konadu has been heavily criticized for his perceived poor work ethics since he was appointed to deputize for former coach Kwesi Appiah in 2012.

