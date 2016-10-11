Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 October 2016 14:25 CET

GOC congratulates Kwesi Nyantakyi on FIFA Council Post


The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) congratulates Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi on his election onto the FIFA Council.

Mr. Nyantakyi's election to the FIFA Council comes after he was re-elected as a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive in 2015.

We applaud this great opportunity for Mr. Nyantakyi to represent Ghana and Africa on world football's most powerful body.

The GOC believes Mr. Nyantakyi's triumph will ring through the history of Ghana and bring immense benefits to Ghana sports.

SIGNED
Richard Akpokavie
Secretary General
Ghana Olympic Committee

