GOC congratulates Kwesi Nyantakyi on FIFA Council Post



The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) congratulates Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi on his election onto the FIFA Council.

Mr. Nyantakyi's election to the FIFA Council comes after he was re-elected as a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive in 2015.

We applaud this great opportunity for Mr. Nyantakyi to represent Ghana and Africa on world football's most powerful body.

The GOC believes Mr. Nyantakyi's triumph will ring through the history of Ghana and bring immense benefits to Ghana sports.

SIGNED

Richard Akpokavie

Secretary General

Ghana Olympic Committee



