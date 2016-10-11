Aston Villa sweating over the fitness of Jordan Ayew ahead of Wolverhampton clash next week



Aston Villa are sweating over the fitness of striker Jordan Ayew ahead of their Championship clash against Wolverhampton Wanderes next week after he picked up an injury while on international duty with Ghana.

The 25-year-old suffered the minor setback during Ghana's 0-0 draw against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at home last Friday.

Ayew has been ruled out of the country's international friendly against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

The news will be extremely disappointing for Villa, who are without a win since August.

The Ghana international has netted twice this season and emerged as their best player so far.

Villa are likely to find out the extent of Ayew's problem - when he returns from international duty later in the week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com