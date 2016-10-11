Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 October 2016 14:25 CET

Aston Villa sweating over the fitness of Jordan Ayew ahead of Wolverhampton clash next week


Aston Villa are sweating over the fitness of striker Jordan Ayew ahead of their Championship clash against Wolverhampton Wanderes next week after he picked up an injury while on international duty with Ghana.

The 25-year-old suffered the minor setback during Ghana's 0-0 draw against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at home last Friday.

Ayew has been ruled out of the country's international friendly against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

The news will be extremely disappointing for Villa, who are without a win since August.

The Ghana international has netted twice this season and emerged as their best player so far.

Villa are likely to find out the extent of Ayew's problem - when he returns from international duty later in the week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Every step of a righteous man is ordered by God
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img