Accra, 11th October, 2016 - The Management of Margins Group has congratulated its Women’s team for emerging Champions at the just ended Citi Olympics, organized by Citi FM, an Accra based radio station.

The team, represented by Miss Charlotte Ossom, a staff in the Project Department of the company, beat competition from United Pensions Company, Eisch Life Insurance Company and Capital and More Microfinance Company Limited to emerge the winner.

The event saw over 50 corporate organizations competing for awards in various sporting events including football, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, volleyball, tug of war, chess, scrabble, arm wrestling, etc.

Margins Group, has five subsidiaries split into two divisions: Margins ID Group and Margins Supplies Group and the whole company came together to participate in almost all of the events, including the C.EO's challenge in which they placed third.

According to the CEO of Margins Group, Moses K. Baiden Jnr., who led the Margins team at the event, key corporate values of Margins include teamwork and passion. He said the event offered them an opportunity to live these values outside the working environment.

“It is also a good forum to network and have great fun as we keep fit to deliver excellent services to our clients” he added.

He said as an organization, it continues to encourage its staff to take their personal fitness very seriously by exercising regularly, and generally observing healthy lifestyles.