Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 October 2016 13:41 CET

Bolga All Stars Gain Premiership Promotion

By Daily Guide
Bola All Stars coach Abilba
Bola All Stars coach Abilba

Bolga All Stars have been declared winners of Zone One of the 2015/16 GN Bank Division One League and will be promoted to the Ghana Premier League next season.

Bolga All Stars made history after beating Tamale Utrecht 2-0 on Sunday to finish top ahead of Mighty Royals and R.T.U who gave them a hot chase till the end.

At a brief coronation event held after the game, Bolga All Stars were awarded a trophy, a plaque and medals for all players and technical team members for topping the zone.

They will join Elmina Sharks and Accra Great Olympics as three of the clubs who have qualified from the Division One League into the Premier League next season.

Sports News

"If i open my moyh to speak must I always to be correct and by whose stands
By: maame ama
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img