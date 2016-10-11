Bolga All Stars Gain Premiership Promotion

Bolga All Stars have been declared winners of Zone One of the 2015/16 GN Bank Division One League and will be promoted to the Ghana Premier League next season.

Bolga All Stars made history after beating Tamale Utrecht 2-0 on Sunday to finish top ahead of Mighty Royals and R.T.U who gave them a hot chase till the end.

At a brief coronation event held after the game, Bolga All Stars were awarded a trophy, a plaque and medals for all players and technical team members for topping the zone.

They will join Elmina Sharks and Accra Great Olympics as three of the clubs who have qualified from the Division One League into the Premier League next season.