Appiah Blasts Avram Grant

Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah has furiously hit out at coach Avram Grant and says he needs to widen his scope and invite new players to compete vigorously in the team.

Appiah who is credited with uniting a divided Black Stars set up to qualify for the World Cup in Germany 2006 is concerned about the dwindling fortunes of the Black Stars.

“It's either win, draw or lose but the effort you exhibit in the game is much important. I didn't see Ghana put in much effort” Appiah said in a interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM.

“I watched other games on the continent as well, I saw fully packed stadia but why not in Ghana?” Stephen asked. “The spirit of our team does not exist anymore; Ghanaians aren't cheering our team up anymore.”

“He should give new players the chance to prove their worth”, Appiah said.”

The Black Stars will be hoping to put behind them the disappointment of failing to beat the Cranes and beat Pharaoh's of Egypt in Cairo.