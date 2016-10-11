Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 October 2016 13:40 CET

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Avram Grant sets eyes on Egypt game

Avram Grant believes Ghana will survive the early scare in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and excel at Egypt in the much-talked about group E clash next month

Ghana were held to a goalless draw at home by Uganda, while Egypt secured a 1-2 away victory at Congo in their respective opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Avram Grants whose charges failed to grind out the desired results is hopeful the Black Stars have a tough mentality to stun the Pharoahs of Egypt.

''We are looking forward to this game - at the end of the day, the most important game is the next game,'' he said.

''We spoke a lot about the mentality of the players before the African Cup of Nations last year, and we won the second game against Algeria. We then beat South Africa in the last game: we were 1-0 down, and we won 2-1, so we showed a lot of mental strength. We have spoken a lot about this, and we give tools to the players on how to use it and we want to see that against Egypt.''

Egypt and Ghana will face off on 13th November 2016 in Alexandria

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Humility is power under control
By: Lyr Debby d Dyn Diva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img