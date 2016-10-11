FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Avram Grant sets eyes on Egypt game

Avram Grant believes Ghana will survive the early scare in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and excel at Egypt in the much-talked about group E clash next month

Ghana were held to a goalless draw at home by Uganda, while Egypt secured a 1-2 away victory at Congo in their respective opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Avram Grants whose charges failed to grind out the desired results is hopeful the Black Stars have a tough mentality to stun the Pharoahs of Egypt.

''We are looking forward to this game - at the end of the day, the most important game is the next game,'' he said.

''We spoke a lot about the mentality of the players before the African Cup of Nations last year, and we won the second game against Algeria. We then beat South Africa in the last game: we were 1-0 down, and we won 2-1, so we showed a lot of mental strength. We have spoken a lot about this, and we give tools to the players on how to use it and we want to see that against Egypt.''

Egypt and Ghana will face off on 13th November 2016 in Alexandria

