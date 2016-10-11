International friendly: South Africa name starting XI vs Ghana

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba has named his starting XI for tonight's friendly against Ghana, with Brighton Mhlongo in goal.

Mhlongo takes the place of Itumeleng Khune, who impressed in the World Cup qualifying draw with Burkina Faso on Saturday despite suffering from a stomach bug.

The back four comprises Abbubaker Mobara, the uncapped Isaac Nhlapo, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thabo Matlaba.

The midfield is made up of Ayanda Patosi, Oupa Manyisa, Dean Furman and May Mahlangu, while the towering Eleazar Rodgers and Sibusiso Vilakazi will spearhead the strikeforce.

"There were always going to be changes in personnel but we thought because of the travelling, we needed some fresh legs hence we went for this team. It is a strong side that should compete," said Mashaba.

Mashaba is without Tokelo Rantie, Erick Mathoho, Diamond Thopola, Tebogo Langerman, Hlompho Kekana and Keagan Dolly.

Rantie failed to pitch for international duty, Mathoho suffered a family bereavement, Thopola got injured at training, while the latter trio were released ahead of their club Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League final first leg clash with Zamalek on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19h00 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana XI: Brighton Mhlongo, Abbubaker Mobara, Isaac Nhlapo, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Thabo Matlaba, Ayanda Patosi, Oupa Manyisa, Dean Furman, May Mahlangu, Eleazar Rodgers, Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Substitutes: Jackson Mabokgwane, Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Maphosa Modiba, Mpho Makola, Thulani Serero, Mncwango, Thamsanqa Gabuza.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh