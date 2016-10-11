Founder of Gonjaland Yagbonwura Jakpa congratulates Wa All Stars, assures them of support to conquer Africa

The Founder and Paramount Chief of Gonjaland Yagbonwura Jakpa has congratulated Wa All Stars for winning the Ghana Premier League title for the first time since joining the elite division.

Wa All Stars defied all odds to become the first team from the northern part of Ghana to annex the Ghana Premier League title since the league started in 1958.

The champions who are on a trophy tour in the north paid a courtesy call on the Founder and Paramount Chief of Gonjaland in Damango on Tuesday morning where he congratulated the team and assured them of his support during their CAF Champions League campaign.

"I wish to congratulate you for this victory. You are worthy ambassadors of the north," he told the team.

"We are aware of the numerous challenges you face, including lack of transport, yet you persevered to emerge victorious.

"It's my call to all northerners to support the club to bring more glory to the north and from today I am the grand father of Wa All Stars," he added.

The team will be moving to Tamale and Bolga as part of the tour where they will play a series of matches.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

