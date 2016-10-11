WAFA inquire about Techiman City goalie Richmond Ayi

West African Football Academy have inquired about the services of Techiman City FC goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Academy side have penciled the youngster for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

Bechem United and Elmina Sharks have also contacted the youngster about his availability.

Despite Techiman City FC being relegated, the 18 year old was a shinning light for the Citizens last term.

He won multiple official man of the match awards in the Ghana Premier League.

By Nuhu Adams



