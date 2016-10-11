Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 October 2016 13:40 CET

WAFA inquire about Techiman City goalie Richmond Ayi

West African Football Academy have inquired about the services of Techiman City FC goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Academy side have penciled the youngster for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

Bechem United and Elmina Sharks have also contacted the youngster about his availability.

Despite Techiman City FC being relegated, the 18 year old was a shinning light for the Citizens last term.

He won multiple official man of the match awards in the Ghana Premier League.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The one who will not die is the V.I.P and the saved ones are V.I.Ps before God.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img