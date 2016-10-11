South Africa coach Mashaba names starting XI to face Ghana; Goalie Brighton Mhlongo replaces Khune

South Africa coach Shakes Mashaba has made a number of changes in his starting XI to face Ghana in today's friendly.

Brighton Mhlongo will start in goal ahead of Itumeleng Khune, who impressed in the World Cup qualifying draw with Burkina Faso on Saturday despite suffering from diarrhoea.

The back four comprises Abbubaker Mobara, the uncapped Isaac Nhlapo, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thabo Matlaba.

The midfield is made up of Ayanda Patosi, Oupa Manyisa, Dean Furman and May Mahlangu, while the towering Eleazar Rodgers and Sibusiso Vilakazi will spearhead the strikeforce.

Kick-off is at 19h00 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana Bafana XI: Brighton Mhlongo, Abbubaker Mobara, Isaac Nhlapo, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Thabo Matlaba, Ayanda Patosi, Oupa Manyisa, Dean Furman, May Mahlangu, Eleazar Rodgers, Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Substitutes: Jackson Mabokgwane, Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Maphosa Modiba, Mpho Makola, Thulani Serero, Mncwango, Thamsanqa Gabuza.

