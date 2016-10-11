Black Stars: Avram Grant at the crossroads

For Avram Grant, Tuesday's international friendly against South Africa will not be a match of irrelevance or relaxation.

It can't be just a friendly when your team needs work.

The Ghana coach saw his side struggle in front of a large home crowd in Tamale on Friday, charging disastrously off the blocks in the race for the Russia 2018 World Cup. A drab goalless draw against Uganda saw the Black Stars drop two valuable points at home, something Grant knows could prove costly in a campaign often defined by fine details.

Egypt - considered by many to be Ghana's main obstacle in the way of a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance - winning 2-1 away in Congo on Sunday has turned up the heat on Grant, who suddenly faces the unsettling possibility of failing a nation that has become entitled to a world cup berth.

And though the mood prevailing among the fandom this time around suggests failure would strangely be more welcomed than vilified, Grant knows that the stakes are always high when dealing with an institution as respected as the Black Stars, even without its trademark crowd and loud.

On Friday, it was clear that the Ghana team - despite the hot weather - was under the weather. Captain Asamoah Gyan's output in particular represented a microcosm of the entire team's outlook on the day: utter mediocrity. A lot o excuses were thrown about in a frustrating attempt to diagnose it too: it was either the elephant in the room: the seething heat of Tamale, or the terrible pitch, or the absence of stars such as Andre Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah, or even the off-the-pitch wrangling between the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry.

In all of this, though, many missed the glaring need for introspection, the futility of blaming elements outside of the team. The weather and the pitch and the injuries and the rift were handicaps, granted, but the Black Stars could have focused on changing what they could: their own performance. And they didn't. READ ALSO: No local coach for Ghana because of fans

The team lacked spirit and urgency - worrying indicators of complacency. The responsibility to fix this, of course, is all Grant's: and the South Africa friendly grants him the opportunity to start doing that as soon as possible.

