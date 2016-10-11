Bechem United sign midfielder Saddick Abubakar

Bechem United have completed the signing of Berekum Chelsea defensive midfielder Saddick Hadji Abubakar, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Aduana Stars midfield enforcer played a significant role in the survival of the Blues last season.

Bechem, who won this season's MTN FA Cup, are augmenting their squad for their debut Africa campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

They have already recruited former Asante Kotoko striker Amed Toure and Okwahu United winger Akoto Danso.

By Nuhu Adams



