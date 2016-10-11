Godwin Attram to continue coaching and playing role in the Ghana Premier League

Veteran midfielder Godwin Attram will continue to work as a player and coach of the club after successfully bringing them back to the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder took over from Yaw Acheampong as a player coach and has been able to bring back 'DADE BOYS' to the Ghana Premier League.

'Attram will be a stand up guy in everything that he does because its easy to make a name for yourself but very difficult to maintain.

'I will still register as a player and be the coach at the same time.

'I still need someone who can carry the team on his shoulders like Godwin Attram.

'If I come across that player I will hand my boots immediately

