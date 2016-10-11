Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
11 October 2016

Godwin Attram to continue coaching and playing role in the Ghana Premier League

Veteran midfielder Godwin Attram will continue to work as a player and coach of the club after successfully bringing them back to the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder took over from Yaw Acheampong as a player coach and has been able to bring back 'DADE BOYS' to the Ghana Premier League.

'Attram will be a stand up guy in everything that he does because its easy to make a name for yourself but very difficult to maintain.

'I will still register as a player and be the coach at the same time.

'I still need someone who can carry the team on his shoulders like Godwin Attram.

'If I come across that player I will hand my boots immediately

