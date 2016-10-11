Wayne Rooney: England drop captain for Slovenia qualifier

England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been dropped to the bench for the World Cup qualifier away to Slovenia on Tuesday, interim manager Gareth Southgate said.

Manchester United star Rooney dropped back to play as a deep-lying midfielder in England's 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley on Saturday but was booed by some sections of the home support during a lacklustre display.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will lead the side out in Ljubljana as England look to maintain their perfect start to qualifying, with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier -- a specialist defensive midfielder -- starting instead of Rooney.

"It's very straight forward," Southgate told reporters in the Slovenian capital on Monday as he explained why Rooney -- sitting next to him at a press conference -- had been left out.

"We have looked at the way Slovenia play and I knew in my mind the profile of the midfield I wanted to play in this game.

"In no way is it a reflection of Wayne's performance on Saturday," former England defender Southgate added, after wielding the axe following just one game in charge.

"He had a lot of the ball, played with great tactical discipline. It's not an easy decision to take because of the respect I have for him as the captain of this team."

Rooney, 30, best known as a forward but now increasingly deployed in midfield by England, has faced growing calls to be benched for club and country.

He admitted it hurt to be dropped but said he would fight for his England place. 'Pride'

"I think of course you want to play. I understand and respect the manager's decision. I will support the players 100 percent and try to help them get three points. I will be ready to come off the bench if needed," he said.

play

England's striker Wayne Rooney (R) attends a team training on October 10, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh