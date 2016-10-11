Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 11 October 2016 09:55 CET

Barcelona: Roberto, Cillessen add to injury list

Full-back Sergi Roberto and goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen have returned to Barcelona from international duty injured, the Spanish champions said on Monday.

Dutch back-up keeper Cillessen is expected to be out for three weeks after suffering an ankle ligament injury while Roberto also faces a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury picked up during training with Spain.

Barcelona were already without several first-team players.

Full-back Jordi Alba, who was injured in Spain's 1-1 draw with Italy last week, is expected to be out for 10 days while Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic (Achilles tendon) and French defender Samuel Umtiti (knee) are also on Barcelona's growing injury list.

But at least Lionel Messi is on track to return in the coming week from the groin injury he sustained last month.

Barcelona, fourth in La Liga, host Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday and then face Manchester City -- led by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola -- in the Champions League on October 19.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

