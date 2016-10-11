Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie claims federation has 'peace deal' with Sports Minister

Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie claims they reached a final peace deal with Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

Relationship between the football governing body and the sector ministry has decayed since Vanderpuye was confirmed as minister in January this year.

Both sides have traded broadsides and insults in the past months and the frosty relationship hit an all-time low when the Ghana FA presented a blank budget for last week's World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Vanderpuye was on radio earlier to announce he would not ratify the team's international friendly against South Africa which will be played today in Durban.

''After the match, we met the Nii Lante Vanderpuye to discuss about the South Africa friendly and everything went on well but I must say that we have settled any impasse with the minister,'' Afriyie told Asempa FM.

