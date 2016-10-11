Ghana league champions Wa All Stars commence trophy tour in the northern part of Ghana

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars have commenced a trophy tour in the three northern regions following the league title triumph.

A 30-man contingent, made up of players and officials, left the Upper West regional capital of Wa on Sunday for Tamale as they look set to fraternize with the people and chiefs in the Northern Region.

The team will interact with traditional authorities and opinion leaders in the Northern and Upper East Regions.

The team will play an exhibition game with a select side in Tamale on Wednesday and play newly promoted Premier League side Bolga All Stars on Thursday.

The champions will return to base in Wa by Friday to prepare for G-6 tournment.

WA All Stars is likely to play it's CAF Champions League matches in Tamale due to the standard of the Wa Park which does not meet the requirements of CAF.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

