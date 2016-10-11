FEATURE: Blame Ghana's Sports Minister Nii Lante for the poor performance against Uganda

Let ask ourselves why Black stars performance in their last two matches has been poor.

The reason is because of lack of motivation and preparation.

There are so many things involved when it comes to winning matches against African teams.

The previous sports ministers knew this and the Black stars were wining their matches with ease.

The Ex-Ministers were working hand in hand with the FA and you could see the cordial understanding between the two even reflecting on the pitch.

The understanding was there so the FA could see all the weak points of their opponents and utilize to defeat them.

Now, isn't it the same Black Stars that has qualified to the Africa Nations Cup in Gabon?

Also, isn't it the same Black Stars that got to nations cup final in 2015?

Again, isn't it the same team and administrators who have sent Ghana to world cup three times?

What has changed so much that Ghana is now struggling? What motivation prompted the same coach Avram Grant in his debut to send Ghana to Nations Cup final in 2015?

The problem is simple, unless you are blind and hate the FA.The causal agent is the Minister of Sports. Why is it that the Ex-sports ministers succeeded and Nii Lante is failing. His posture towards the FA and the Black Stars is bad as he seeks to settle personal scores with the position of the Sports Minister.

The zeal to play is no longer there for the players. A player, who buys his own ticket for a match would lose the zeal to play because he is told to pay his own bonus if he has bought his own ticket.

A player, who was receiving his bonuses in dollars and now turns to cedis would lose the appetite to play. A player,whose motivation bonus have been reduced without any reason is obviously not expected to hive his best.

When your Sports Minister is a talkative but not performing it spoil t the mood of the team.For the fear of tagging the FA as corrupt,now blank budget was sent to his office and I suppose the budget meant for the nature of such matches was inadequate that, it affected the game plan of the team.

Everything, under Nii Lante is not going on well. We all saw what happened at the Olympic Games,the Paralympic team, thr Black Maidens, boxing and many other events as well.

Our pitches for such matches are not up to standard and I bet Ghanaians that till Nii Lante changes his attitude towards the FA or is removed from office, Ghana is on the verge of missing the mundial for the first time under Nyantakyi.

The players used to have their personal tickets from the FA to their love ones in a form of motivation, the minister has cancelled all these plans.

Uganda, prior to the Ghana match got 660m Shillings from their Government and they paid their coach three salary arrears and also got chance to play Togo in a friendly .

Nii Lante, would tell the FA not to play any friendly that would not get us 500,000 dollars.

The man is a mere politician and he is ignorant about the role he has been assigned to and the better the president do something about him the better for our sports.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com