84th Airtel Ghana Open Ends On A High

Telecommunication giant Airtel Ghana, through its Airtel Business sub brand, delivered yet another masterful Ghana Open tournament at the Celebrity Golf Club on Sunday.

The well-attended tourney which is the biggest on the country’s golfing calendar attracted golfers from across the country and across the Sub-region.

Impressive scores and high level of competition characterized the 72-hole event, which Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President Mike Aggrey and Richard Adiase, Head of Airtel Business, Airtel Ghana in their separate words attributed to efforts injected into the sport the last three years.

“We have done this for three years running and as you can see it has always been an improvement over the previous competition. Besides seeing it this as a great sponsorship opportunity, this tournament provides the needed platform for Airtel Business and Premier customers network and connect” said Adiase.

The GGA boss on the other hand pointed out that “What you have seen here is a clear demonstration of what we have done in the last few years. The interest has always been there and we are not relenting. We have set high targets to make the sport more appealing especially to the youth.”

It was Celebrity Golf Club’s Gabriel T. Korley, who emerged the overall winner in the men’s scratch A event, having shot a 77 score on day one and 71 on the final day (148) to run home with the trophy at stake.

He beat Tafo’s Alfred Kwame on count back with Frank Avorsey of Achimota and Cote d’Ivoire’s Amany M. Joseph following in that order with I48, 148 and 149 scores.

Esther Antwi finished first in the ladies seniors category with a 77 score, while Prince K. Asanpong went home with the Juniors ultimate trophy.

Maureen Akuaku picked the Ladies Group B Longest Drive prize with Japheth Achola winning the men’s event. The ladies Group A Longest Drive Prize went to Royal Golf Club’s Constance Awuni, while Thywill Komladzei lifted the men’s event.

Catherine Fabbi picked the ladies Group A Nearest-to-the pin trophy with Yao Dogbe winning the men’s category.

Improved Jessica Tei proved superior in the ladies main event (Scratch) after recording a score of 166 over two days, beating seasoned golfer Mona Myers Captan by just a stroke, who also beat Cynthia Nyantakyi, Constance Awuni and Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour in that order.

The Group B men scratch category saw Theodore Asampong recording an 83 score over 36 holes with Maureen Akuaku winning the men’s event. N. Hage picked the ultimate prize in the ladies Group B handicap event, while J. Ababio went home with the men’s prize.

Mr. Mike Aggrey, President- Ghana Golf Association

Gabriel K. Ayiwah picked the men’s Group A handicap ultimate prize.

The Airtel Ghana headline sponsored tournament received support from companies like Awake Mineral Water, City Investment Ltd, Citi Fm, Emirates, Garmin Ghana Ltd., Groupe Ideal, Holiday Inn, Huawei, Johnny Walker, KEK Insurance Brokers, Mechanical Lloyd, Mobus Ghana, Oak Plaza, Rendevour, Royal Sweet Ltd, Sahel Sahara, Samsung, Stanbic Bank, Tang Palace, TV3, Vanguard Assurance, and Waterstone Realty.